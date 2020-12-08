Sarail Free Day observed

Sarail Free Day was observed on Tuesday with a befitting manner as on December 8, 1971, valiant freedom fighters and members of allied forces freed Sarail upazila under Brahmanbaria district from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation forces.





After placing floral wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the morning, a procession was brought out from Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad.





On the occasion, a doa mahfil, cake-cutting and discussion program was arranged at the initiative of Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad.





Chaired by Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Ismat Ali, the function was attended by former lawmaker Advocate Ziaul Haque Mridha, Upazila Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Farzana Priyanka, Upazila Vice Chairman Rokeya Begum, Officer-in-Charge AMM Nazmul Ahmed, Sarail Govt College Principal Mridha Ahmedul Kamal, freedom fighters Anowar Hossain, Abdullah, Mezbah Uddin (Muchon), Kamal Khan, Akshay Kumar Chowdhury, Abdul Ahad, Sirajul Islam, Awami League leader Mahfuz Ali, Upazila Reporters Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin and Zilla Parishad member Payel Hossain Mridha and others.

