Banana farming changes lot of farmers of Chunarughat









-M S Jilani Akhonji, Chunarughat(Habiganj)





The cultivation of banana has boosted livelihoods for farming communities in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj district. Banana has been cultivated on hundreds of bighas of land in different villages including Balla and Tekerghat villages of Gazipur Union in the border area of ​​the upazila.





Bananas are cultivated in Balla Thekerghat village for twelve months across the Khowai river char. There was not much banana cultivation here before. Currently there has been bumper yields. With the passage of time, the farmers here are moving towards economic prosperity in banana cultivation in this region.





Bananas are being sold in different markets across the country through various winding roads including tea states and different villages of Chunarughat.





The cultivation of indigenous bananas has increased on a commercial basis in hundreds of bighas of land in this region. But there is lack of adequate facilities for banana cultivation.





Apart from Sabri and Champa varieties, raw banana is also cultivated here. Farmers use organic pesticides. Although bananas are harvested here throughout the year, the highest yields are from November to December.





The farmers demanded government support for banana cultivation. They said that the banana business collapsed due to coronavirus, but now it has been cut off a lot.





"I bought at least one bunch of banana from TK 100 to 300 from the local market which is sold at double price in the plain lands. "There are many differences between bananas from low land and bananas from char region," said a businessman from Cumilla.





"These bananas are more nutritious than bananas from low lands.So you don't have to wait for selling. Low land buyers chose it early. The banana produced by us is being exported to meet the demand of different districts of the country," said Siddique Ali, a banana farmer from Tekerghat village in Balla, said.





That is why on the one side these farmers are getting fair price of banana on the other hand, these banana orchards provide a economic prosperity by a number of families, buyers, sellers and local farmers.





"Farmers here have chosen banana cultivation as a more lucrative crop," said Zahirul Islam, a local social worker. "With the help of the government, the farmers will become more prosperous and self-reliant if they get the help of the government," he added.





Banana was cultivated last season in 50 to 60 bighas of land in this upazila, this time it has increased to 100 bighas of land," said Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Mohammad Anwarul Islam. He stressed the need for government support to these banana farmers.





