CU admission test will be held in March

-Emran Emon, CU correspondent

The first year (2020-21 session) admission test of Chittagong University (CU) will be held in the last week of March. A special committee has already started work to create an admission test system. However, when the results of HSC are published, the final decision will be taken about everything including the admission test method.

According to the press release, the admission test will be held physically 100 number MCQ as usual. However, discussions are underway with MCQ to take a written test this time. Moreover, the admission test committee is also thinking of setting up a center outside the campus.



In this year, whether SSC and HSC points will be added or not or how much points will be added in the admission test is not decided yet. But everything will be final after publishing of HSC results.

In this regard, the Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University Professor Dr. Shirin Akhtar said, "Admission test is usually taken three months after publishing of HSC results. But in this Corona pandemic situation, we have to think differently. However, there are plans to take the admission test within three months of publishing HSC results. But everything depends on the decision of the government.

This time the admission test is going to be in a different situation. Although examinations are held on campus as usual every year, but this year there are various obstacles due to coronavirus. It is very challenging to take the test in this Corona pandemic situation. The final decision on the admission test method will be taken after the results of the HSC examination are published in December, then the details about the admission test procedure will be known.

