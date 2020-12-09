Human chain formed at JU

A human chain was organized at Jahangirnagar University in protest of Bangabandhu's sculpture demolition.



Bangabandhu Teachers' Council formed a human chain at Jahangirnagar University (JU) protesting the vandalism of a sculpture under construction by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahmanin Kushtia. The human chain was held at Dhaka-Aricha Road in front of the University Main Gate on Tuesday morning. Teachers, officers-employees including leaders of teachers 'association, leaders of officers' association took part in the human chain.







Addressing the Human Chain, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Farzana Islam said,'sculpture is part of history, tradition, art and literature. The sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a symbol of our freedom and consciousness. Attack on Bangabandhu's sculpture means an attack on the independence and existence of Bangladesh. Those who have committed this heinous act must be given exemplary punishment. "Bangabandhu has given us courage and strength." A sculpture of Bangabandhu will be erected at Jahangirnagar University Campus to pay homage to him. She announced in that time.





Conducted by Bangabandhu Teachers' Council General Secretary Professor Bashir Ahmed,Professor A. A. Mamun, Professor Moha. Mujibur Rahman, Professor. Alamgir Kabir, Professor Sohail Ahmed, Professo Jebunnesa, Acting Proctor Firoz-ul Hasan and others also spoke at the human chain program.Teachers, officers and employees of the university participated in the standardization program.



Leave Your Comments