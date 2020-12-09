'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021' on Jan 10, 2021

Chief Coordinator of the National Committee to Implement Mujib Year Celebrations Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury speaks during a press briefing on the occasion of the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021' at the Dhaka Cantonment Multipurpose Com



"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021" will be held on January 10, 2021 marking the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The marathon is being organized with the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said a press release.





In association of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee and coordination of the Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh Army has taken the initiative. The announcement came today at a press conference organized by the Bangladesh Army at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment.





Chief Coordinator of the national implementation committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Chairman of the organizing committee and Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army Lieutenant General Md Shafiqur Rahman attended the press conference and announced the decision.At the press conference, Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury said, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021" will add a new dimension to the celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary internationally.





He said that every year famous marathon runners will take part in this marathon at the initiative of Bangladesh Army which will be transformed into a large event and people all over the world will be able to know about the history, heritage and sacrifice of Bangladesh.Md Shafiqur Rahman said that this international standard marathon is being organized at the initiative of the army on the day of Bangabandhu's historic Home Coming Day and the marathon will be held maintaining proper health rules.





It was informed at the press conference that although marathons have already been held in Bangladesh, international standard marathons are being organized for the first time in the country on the occasion of 'Mujib Borsho'.Famous local and foreign runners will participate in this marathon. The marathon will be held in two categories, men and women. The marathon will start from Army Stadium on January 10, 2021 at 06:30 am and end in Hatirjheel area.





The marathon will be conducted in three categories namely full marathon, half marathon and digital marathon. 100 local and foreign runners will participate in the full marathon (42.195 km). 100 Bangladeshi runners will participate in the half marathon (21.096 km). Digital marathon, 5 km, 10 km, half and full marathon, will be organized.The slogan of the digital marathon will be "Digital Marathon in Digital Bangladesh in the Mujib Borsho."





In the digital marathon, the runners will complete the race at a convenient place between 10th January 2021 and 7th March 2021. The full marathon will be broadcast live to television viewers. The mobile app will soon be open for registration to participate in the digital marathon.



Leave Your Comments