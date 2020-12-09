Hitachi unit buyout requires steely resolve



Private equity loves an unloved division of a Japanese conglomerate. Hitachi's 53% stake in $6.3 billion Hitachi Metals is one. To generate a healthy return on any buyout, however, will require steely resolve.The unit spanning train cables to semiconductor components is the sort of unsexy business that attracts buyout shops. Recent travails make it even more of a cleanup opportunity.



In April, Hitachi Metals discovered falsified test quality data, prompting the president and others to resign. In October, the company also booked a $236 million impairment charge and warned that full-year losses would be worse than expected with the pandemic thwacking demand for car parts and other materials.





It would be a chunky deal likely to need a consortium. The only larger Japanese private equity transaction on Dealogic's records is the $21 billion Bain-led buyout of Toshiba's memory chip business in 2018. Potential suitors for Hitachi Metals include Apollo Global Management, Bain, Carlyle and KKR, Reuters reported.





Bid speculation has underpinned the stock price compared to peers Kobe Steel and Nippon Steel. Assume a 20% control premium, and that any buyer would proceed with an offer to minority shareholders too, and a Hitachi Metals acquisition would cost about $7.5 billion. After including existing net borrowings, a deal funded with half equity would leave it with more than $5 billion of debt, or nearly 7 times the amount of EBITDA projected for 2022.





Figure EBITDA grows 5% annually from there and debt stays flat. After five years, at the same purchase-price valuation multiple and with no dividend payouts along the way, the internal rate of return would only be about 3%, according to Breakingviews calculations. That suggests prospective buyers have something more creative in mind.





Aggressive cost cutting could be in the works. Bloat isn't typically hard to find in stodgy Japanese business units. Increasing EBITDA by 10% each year would goose the theoretical return to 13%. There also may be some financial engineering in store. Rare earth magnets, used in missile systems and for which Hitachi Metals holds important patents, looks like one potential candidate to be spun out or sold at a higher valuation. That sort of razzle-dazzle might help galvanise any investment.









---Reuters, Hong Kong





