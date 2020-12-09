8 steps to secure your Facebook Business Manager and avoid hacks



In today's 'cyber world', as lockdowns force us to move almost all of our interactions online, the internet has become our new social sphere. A (virtual) place, where we can socialise with friends and family, and a (virtual) environment, where we can conduct business.



Just like any of our social circles, the internet too comes with potential threats that can impact us as individuals and as a business. These threats are known as hacks. They can happen almost anywhere, at any time, making it extremely important to remain vigilant and apply online safety measures.



Facebook Business Manager is a Facebook tool that helps organize and manage your business. Companies can use it to carry out activities and reach target audiences through advertising campaigns. With so much vital data stored on Facebook Business Manager, ensuring your account is kept safe from potential hacks is essential.



Step 1: Enable 2-Factor Authentication





Highly recommended step to ensure account safety. 2-Factor Authentication (2FA) is a security feature, providing protection for your Facebook account and password. Following set up completion, each time a login attempt is made on your account by an unrecognized browser or mobile device, you will be prompted to approve the login by entering a unique one-time code. Theinstant alert feature can be enabled and/or disabled to your preference.



Step 2: Review all authorized logins





In the security and login settings, you can view login locations and check for any unauthorized devices accessing your account. Httpool recommends completing this alongside enabling the 2FA. This will ensure that any unauthorized or unknown access to the account is logged out.



Step 3: Regularly audit access





Visit the business help centre, to perform regular audits on your account, giving you full visibility of who has access to your Business Managers and ad accounts. This feature will help you keep up to date on access rights, removing and adding individuals with approved access when necessary.



Step 4: Constantly monitor ads and spending on your account





Check any active ads and account billings on a regular basis. This ensures that current activities have not been altered.



Step 5: Strengthen your passwords





Passwords are a vital part of any digital account. It is wise not to use your Facebook password for any other online platform, a practice that should be encouraged among all Business Manager users. Httpool suggests using strong unique passwords and updating them regularly.



Step 6: Never share your login information





Potential scam profiles and fake e-mails may ask you for your login information, please avoid clicking on any links that you may find suspicious.



Step 7: Encourage additional security





Encourage users to adopt additional security features, such as enabling instant login notifications and approvals, to provide further security.



Step 8: Use Security Checkup









