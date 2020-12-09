'Sukuk Bond' to be introduced as new financial investment tool

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman addressing a dialogue organized by Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) and City Bank Capital on Tuesday virtually. -Collected.



Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman on Tuesday highly encouraged the introduction of 'Sukuk Bond' in Bangladesh market as new investment equipment."The treasury bonds will be listed very soon and a huge number of bonds are coming and being listed into the market. Lots of corporate houses are also looking at the different," he said while addressing as the chief guest at a virtual roundtable discussion on "Sukuk Bond: A new frontier for financing instruments in Bangladesh", reports BSS.





Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) and City Bank Capital organized the dialogue. Salman mentioned that there is a huge demand, requirement and acceptance of Islamic Financing in Bangladesh as this is a country with majority population who are Muslim.





He also added that the government is also looking and reforming at the Bankruptcy Law, Company Act etc. "The laws are being amended, being reviewedand new laws are being framed. Hence, this is the right time to take initiatives on how to bring Islamic Financing and Sukuk in the market," he added.





High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim also spoke on the occasion. In her speech, she said that Malaysia has been rising as global leader in Islamic banking and finance for several decades and maintained its position as the world's top issuer of sukuk loans.







Sukuk issuance can create opportunities for investors from Malaysia to look into Bangladesh as another potential investment destination, she added. She mentioned that the world is facing an unprecedented crisis in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic.





BMCCI President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul (Rocky) acted as the chairperson in the roundtable discussion. Raquib Mohammad mentioned that Sukuk is becoming an important asset class for investors from both conventional and Islamic backgrounds. By the same token, it is also attracting the attention of sovereign, multilateral and corporate issuers worldwide, he added.

