Chris Hemsworth to sign 3 films in 'Extraction' franchise



Chris Hemsworth found one more hit, rather smashing hit franchise with his Netflix release 'Extraction'. The film that had the iconic Russo Brothers backing it went on to be the streaming giant's most successful film in no time. Looking at the success of the first part, the makers and the platform decided to give it a part 2, and the production for the same is underway. But, there is more amazing adds on to this news.





If the grapevine is spilling the real nectar, Chris has been roped in for more 3 Extraction movies and below is all you need to know. 'Extraction' that released in April this year starred Chris, RandeepHooda, Rudraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour and an ensemble. Written by Joe Russo, the film was directed by Sam Hargrave. On its release, the film went on to bring almost 100 million views to Netflix in just a span of four weeks.







It has possibly outdone all its competitors and that too with a shining margin. Exciting us more and pitching more such films to break records is the report by We Got This Covered. It is said that Chris Hemsworth has been roped in to star in three more 'Extraction' movies. And before you say it's just the talks, the report says that the actor has already signed the dotted line and things are official. There is no confirmation from either side yet. We are waiting with all our ears.





