Aparna Ghosh engages to Satyajit



Rumors were circulating in the showbiz arena recently that the popular actress Aparna Ghosh is ready to tie the knot; however, the actress did not say anything about the matter. Finally, all the rumors turned into truth and learned that Aparna Ghosh is actually getting married.







Her engagement was done on Monday. Aparna's marriage formalities will be completed on 10 December, according to her close relatives and friends. It is learned that the name of Aparna Ghosh's groom is Satyajit Dutt, an IT engineer by profession and studied in Japan.







The engagement was completed in the presence of two family members of the bride and groom at their home district Chattogram. Actor Irfan Sajjad, director Shafayet Mansoor Rana and many others were present at the engagement ceremony. Aparna's family sources said they will have a grand reception at the beginning of next year. Her colleagues will be present at the ceremony along with the bride and groom's family.







