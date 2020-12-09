Cabinet secy to continue his job two more years



Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam will continue his job for two years more as the government has extended the contract. The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order on Tuesday, extending Khandker Anwarul's contract for two more years from Dec 16, the joining date.







Islam joined as cabinet secretary on October 28, 2019. Prior to this assignment, he was posted as senior secretary in the Bridges Division. Anwarul Islam is a cadre of BCS 1982 (special) batch. He joined Bangladesh Civil Service in 1983 and worked in various capacities.







He worked in various projects funded by development partners, including the World Bank, according to the Cabinet Division website. He obtained his BSS (Hons) and MSS degrees in Social Welfare from Dhaka University. He holds a postgraduate diploma in Development Planning. Anwarul Islam is married to Kamrun Nahar, who is also a government secretary.





