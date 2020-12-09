'Mental health problems surge during pandemic'



"In the last five months the rate of depression has increased five times than before, anxiety has increased by three times, panic attack has increased the most by seven times, addiction has increased by 2 times, and relationship problems have increased by one and a half to two times." This is according to the LifeSpring database, which people from all across the country as well as Bangladeshis from abroad participate in.







In an exclusive interview with Ali Nasik Aiman of The Asian Age, Psychiatrist Dr. Sayedul Ashraf, who is the lead psychiatrist and Managing Director of LifeSpring, shared the mental health issues created due to the pandemic situation. According to Dr. Ashraf, LifeSpring is the largest mental health institute in the private sector in Bangladesh. The data had been provided by voluntary participants filling up a 5 minute online mental health checkup, which is affiliated with Mental Health America.





The data obviously cannot be termed a proper scientific study or survey. But it shows the extent of mental health problems due to the pandemic situation, and the need for a better and thorough study in our country. Dr. Ashraf pointed out a study done in New York which hints that in 2020 and 2021 people who will die due to suicides from psychological problems arising from the pandemic would be double the number of people who will die from the actual coronavirus.



Dr. Ashraf says that relationship problems are a major concern. Some people are forced to stay apart for long periods, while others are forced to stay together due to working from home. Both of these are creating problems. Domestic violence, verbal and emotional abuse has also increased due to this, he added.





