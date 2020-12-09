Communal forces won't be allowed footing: Quader



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the communal forces will not be given any scope to strengthen footings in the country that attained independence through the nine-month bloodstained Liberation War in 1971.





"Defamation of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture is an assault on the hearts of millions of Bangalees who believe in the Liberation War spirit," he told a press conference at his secretariat office. He said the vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture is a challenge of the radicals to the country's Liberation War and its achievements, reports BSS.





Those who are patronizing and funding from behind the scene to carry out the incidents will be found out, he added.Quader said many conspiracies were hatched against Bangabandhu and his family and the Liberation War in the past and conspiracies are still going on now.





He said those who are making their evil attempts from nowhere to create instability in the country centering the Bangabandhu sculptures will be resisted with an iron hand.Investigation is going on to look into whether there is any local or international political conspiracy behind the sculpture issue, he said.





Mentioning that the unity of the pro-liberation forces is very firm here, the minister said they along with the people will make united resistance against all evil efforts.Quader said extreme communal forces are using religion in their evil acts against the spirit of the Liberation War.By giving support to the evil activities, BNP has cleared its stance and the party has already proved that they are the patrons of anti-liberation forces, he added.





About the construction of Bangabandhu's sculptures at different places necessarily or unnecessarily, he said some sculptures have lack of similarity with Bangabandhu's picture and in some cases, the designs have some flaws.He urged everyone to refrain from constructing Bangabandhu's sculpture without taking permission from the Bangabandhu Trust.





Asked about BNP secretary general's remarks that the government has turned the Election Commission into an organization of the party, Quader said such comments are baseless and purpose-oriented."The people have boycotted BNP both in movements and elections. That is why BNP is shifting its failures to the Election Commission," he said.





Quader said BNP's evil attempts are clear to the people that the party does not go to the polling centers on the voting day as per their orchestrated plan to make the election system and Election Commission questionable.





Earlier, Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka Mustafa Osman Turan paid a courtesy call on the minister at his office.Quader said Bangladesh and Turkey have been maintaining friendly relations for long as the ties are established on mutual trust and respect.He said both Bangladesh and Turkey, which are Muslim-majority countries, believe in practicing liberal democracy.





Mentioning that Turkey is surrounded by three seas on three sides and junction of European and Asian cultures, Quader said there is cultural exchange programmes between the two countries.The Turkish ambassador lauded Bangladesh's indomitable progress and economic uplift and development in social indexes under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





He also praised Bangladesh's efforts in facing the coronavirus (Covid-19) situation.Mustafa Osman Turan said process is underway to construct sculpture of Bangabandhu in Ankara in Turkey and sculpture of Kemal Atatürk, founding father of the Republic of Turkey, in Dhaka as per the decision taken in 2018.





He said there are many sculptures across Turkey commemorating the country's history and culture but there is no controversy or difference of opinion centering the sculptures.Quader hoped that the relations between the two sides will be further strengthened in the coming days in economy, infrastructural development, employment sector and cultural arena.







