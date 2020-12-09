4 remanded for damaging Bangabandhu's sculpture



A Kushita court on Tuesday placed on remand four people, who were arrested in connection with the damage of a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Kushtia Senior Judicial Magistrate Enamul Haque passed the order when police produced them before the court seeking 10-day and seven-day remand for them respectively.





Those who are remanded are-Abu Bakkar alias Mithun, 19, Sabuj Islam alias Nahid, 20-students of Kushtia Ibn Masud R Madrasah at Jugiya Paschimpara in the town and Al Amin, 27 and Yusuf Ali, 26-two teachers of the madrasha.Of them, the students were placed on five-day remand while the teachers were put on four-day remand each, reports UNB.





On December 4, an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalized in Kushtia.Police on December 5 arrested four people, including two teachers of Kushtia Ibn Masud R Madrasah at Jugiya Paschimpara in the town in connection with the vandalism.Two cases have been filed on Monday against three people, including Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh chief Junaid Babunagari for their remarks opposing the setting up of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculptures.





President of Muktijoddha Mancha Aminul Islam Bulbul and executive president and founder of Bangabandhu Foundation Advocate Moshiur Malek filed the cases with the court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Shikder.Besides, the High Court asked the authorities concerned to take measures to ensure the security of all sculptures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across the country.







Leave Your Comments