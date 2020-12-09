Opposing sculptures, not supporting demolition: Islami Andolon



Islami Andolon Bangladesh, an Islamist group, has said that it opposes installation of sculptures as Islam doesn't permit it. However, it does not support demolition of any sculpture.This party came up with the statement on Tuesday at a press conference at its Purana Paltan office in the capital. Islami Andolon said, ''We did not express any opinion to demolish sculptures or idols.''





''If anyone does it, it will be unjustified,'' it added. The Islamist group demanded withdrawal of sedition cases against Hefazat-e-Islam chief Junaid Babunagari, Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolon senior deputy emir Syed Muhammad Foyzul Karim.





The Islami Andolon has also demanded that spreading of propaganda against Islamic scholars has to be stopped and the culprits must be brought to book.Emir of the organization Mufti Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim said Islamic scholars had no intention to disrespect Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Hefazat-e-Islam chief Junaid Babunagari, Hefazat-e-Islam joint general secretary Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolon senior deputy emir Syed Muhammad Foyzul Karim have recently issued harsh statements against installation of sculptures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Soon after their instigating remarks against sculptures, an under construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was damaged partially in Kustia.





Two madrasa students and two of their teachers were arrested in this connection by scrutinizing CCTV footage. However, pro-liberation people from all walks of life have been opposing these Islamists and demanding their punishment for disrespecting Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the leader of Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.







