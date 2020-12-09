HC orders action against vandals of sculptures

Despite repeated calls from the government and health experts to wear masks and maintain social distancing, people keep ignoring those. The photo was taken from capital's Gulistan on Tuesaday. -AA



The High Court has directed the authorities concerned to take legal action, as per the constitution and law, against those who were involved in damaging of the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The court has also issued similar directives in cases of other sculptures.





The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam came up with the order on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition filed on Sunday seeking security of all sculptures, including those of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The court asked why an order would not be issued to punish groups with vested interests, vandals and offenders in an effort to preserve and secure the dignity of Bangabandhu's statues.







It also asked why inactivity by the authorities to take steps would not be deemed to be a breach of the law.The home secretary, the religious affairs secretary, the liberation war affairs secretary, the chief of police and the director-general of the Islamic Foundation have been asked to respond to the rule.





The HC also directed Islamic Foundation and Islamic Khatib to spread awareness about monuments, statues, portraits and murals through the media. Shah Monjurul Hoque and Nahid Sultana Juthi argued for the writ petitioner, while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.Lawyer Monjurul Hoque told reporters that the home ministry has been instructed to take legal actions, including sedition cases, against the vandals. Supreme Court lawyer Uttam Lahiri filed the writ petition with the High Court.





On Saturday, an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalized in Kushtia.Two madrasa students and two of their teachers were detained in connection with the incident.On November 13, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Nayeb-e-Ameer Faizul Karim opposed installation of the sculptures of Bangabandhu.





Mamunul Haque, who heads Bangladesh Khelafat Jubo Majlish, and is the joint secretary general of Islamic outfit Hifazat-e Islam, opposed the construction of Bangabandhu's sculptures at a separate program at the BMA Auditorium in the capital on the same day.





On Nov 27, Junaid Babunagari, head of Hifazat-e Islam, threatened to pull down sculptures no matter which party erects them.On February 25, 2020, the High Court directed the government to declare March 7 as the 'National Historic Day' and issue a gazette notification in this regard within a month.The court also sought the progress report on the matter within a month.





It issued a directive for installing the murals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in all districts and upazilas of the country within the Mujib Borsho.On March 4, 2018, the HC issued another rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to set up a Bangabandhu's speech-mode sculpture at the place where he had delivered the historic 7th March Speech in 1971.





