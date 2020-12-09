PM hands over Begum Rokeya Padak to 5 recipients









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday handed over the prestigious Begum Rokeya Padak to five persons for their outstanding contributions towards the society, women education and women empowerment.





Sheikh Hasina distributed the Padak at a programme at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium marking the 140th birth and 88th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain.





This year, Professor Dr Shireen Akhter in education, Brigadier Dr Nazma Begum in women’s emancipation, Monjulika Chakma in socio-economic development, Begum Mushtari Shafi in literature and culture, and Farida Akter in women’s rights categories, have been selected for the prestigious award.





The Ministry of Children and Women Affairs organised the event.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the event from her official residence Ganobhaban.





State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, on the PM's behalf, physically handed over the awards, medals and cheques to the awardees.

