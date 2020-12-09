Focus on research, creation of basic knowledge in IT: President





President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday encouraged the concerned to center more on normal investigate and creation of fundamental information within the field of data technology. He made the call whereas conveying his discourse after the Introduction of Computerized World 2020 in Dhaka.





Bangladesh is presently giving software and IT services to around 60 nations including America, a number of European countries, Canada, and Australia.





President Hamid said that IT exports have developed from 26 million to over 1 billion since 2009. It is anticipated that by 2024, this income will surpass Tk 5 billion and the commitment of program and ICT administrations to GDP will increment to 5 percent.





Mentioning outsourcing as a modern measurement to enabling the more youthful era, the President said that in spite of the fact that work openings in other divisions are as of now declining, outsourcing has made work for numerous young people.





Bangladesh positions second in the world in terms of the number of freelancers.





"At present, there are 600,000 dynamic specialists within the nation. In any case, within the freelancing calling, men, as well as ladies, got to be proactive so that they can move forward on an break even with balance," he said. President Hamid said that in spite of the fact that the Coronavirus scourge briefly hampered our advancement and advance, it did not halt it since of the effective usage of the ‘Digital Bangladesh’ activity of the government.





Today, individuals are sitting at domestic harvesting the benefits of the visionary commitment made by the show government in 2009 to turn Bangladesh into a middle-income nation and build a knowledge-based society through the execution of Computerized Bangladesh, he said.





He included that indeed within the Coronavirus circumstance, buying and offering at domestic through e-commerce, online instruction exercises, legal exercises through virtual courts, different online administrations counting telemedicine administrations have made life much simpler amid these troublesome times.





The e-document system introduced in the office and the court has increased the dynamism in the service activities of government institutions. This has made it easier for government services to continue and for services to reach the citizens, he added.





The ‘Corona Tracer BD’ mobile app has made it possible to identify risky areas.





He said that the nationwide ‘Before and After Share on the Internet’ campaign to curb rumors and untrue information is very timely in the current context.





Digital World 2020 will continue with the theme "Socially distanced – digitally Connected”. The theme has been chosen to highlight the impact of Covid-19 and the resilience and determination of people to combat the threat of the pandemic.





The event will feature an award ceremony, software showcasing, freelancer conference, e-Governance Expo, ministerial conference, e-Commerce Expo, musical concert, seminars and many more.





Since of the winning Covid-19 widespread, the occasion will be sorted out in a combination of physical and virtual modes. The physical mode of the occasion will be held at Bangladesh Film Document, Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.





Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Chamber conveyed the welcome discourse whereas State Serve for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak directed over the program.





President of BASIS Syed Almas Kabir, Senior Secretary of ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam PAA, Chairman of Standing Committee for the Service of Posts, Broadcast communications & Data Innovation AKM Rahmatullah too conveyed their speeches.





Two audiovisual presentations ‘Bangabandhu - The pioneer of Data Innovation of Free Bangladesh’ and 'Notable advance of ICT Segment in Bangladesh' were circulated amid the program.





Secretaries concerned to the President were also present in the program.

