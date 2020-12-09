Flight operation resumed after 6 hours

Poor visibility caused by dense fog, operations at HazratShahjalal International Airport was halted for six hours. Later it resumed whenthe fog lifted.

A number of flights were diverted due to zero visibility.

An official of flight operations of the airport, wishinganonymity, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, which was scheduled tofly for Hong Kong around 3:30am, postponed its scheduled due to thick fog. Later,the flight took off around 8:26am when fog lifted.

Replying to a question, he said it needs minimum 400 metersvisibility for a smooth operation of landing and takeoff operation.

Deputy Director of the airport Benny Madhav Biswas told mediathat several international flights were diverted while some domestic andinternational flights were delayed due to poor visibility from 3:30am.

Thick fog often disrupts operations at the country’sairports during winter.

Leave Your Comments