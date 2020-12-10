Diner Sheshe





"Growing up as the son of a peon and house maid, with 3 siblings in a 10x10 kholi was tough. Aai would do bartan-laadi at people's houses. She'd be up before I left for school; by the time she returned, I'd be fast asleep- sometimes, I wouldn't see her for weeks. But whenever she had time, she'd tell me, 'Study hard… I know you'll make me proud.' But I always felt guilty for not being able to help her more.







When I was in the 7th grade, my older brother suffered chest injuries-we couldn't afford his treatment. So, I dropped out of school without telling anyone and took up a part-time job as a paperboy. I then started working as a cleaner for a monthly salary of Rs. 1100. After, a coach offered to train me for free, 'Bas langot pehenke aaja,' he said. At first, the prospect of getting a government job through sports quota is what attracted me, but as I trained, I started enjoying the game. After my part-time jobs, I'd rush to my training.







During one of my matches, the founders of Maha Kabaddi league spotted me and signed me for their tournament. I was 18 when I got a job at the IT department in Pune through the sports quota- I had a fixed salary of Rs. 25,000! I was on cloud nine; immediately, I asked Aai to stop working. But with a full-time job, it became difficult to practice. I somehow pulled through- after work, I'd practice on the streets; on weekends, I'd come back to Kalyan just to train.





In 2017, I was spotted once again, but for Pro Kabaddi this time; people started recognising me. My game improved a lot- in the 4th season, I was auctioned for 11 lakhs and in the 6th, I shot up to 56 lakhs! During that match, Aai saw me on TV for the first time- she went around boasting about my victory to all our relatives and neighbors.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





