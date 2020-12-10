Published:  01:09 AM, 10 December 2020

Diner Sheshe

Diner Sheshe

"Growing up as the son of a peon and house maid, with 3 siblings in a 10x10 kholi was tough. Aai would do bartan-laadi at people's houses. She'd be up before I left for school; by the time she returned, I'd be fast asleep- sometimes, I wouldn't see her for weeks. But whenever she had time, she'd tell me, 'Study hard… I know you'll make me proud.' But I always felt guilty for not being able to help her more.

When I was in the 7th grade, my older brother suffered chest injuries-we couldn't afford his treatment. So, I dropped out of school without telling anyone and took up a part-time job as a paperboy. I then started working as a cleaner for a monthly salary of Rs. 1100.  After, a coach offered to train me for free, 'Bas langot pehenke aaja,' he said. At first, the prospect of getting a government job through sports quota is what attracted me, but as I trained, I started enjoying the game. After my part-time jobs, I'd rush to my training.

During one of my matches, the founders of Maha Kabaddi league spotted me and signed me for their tournament. I was 18 when I got a job at the IT department in Pune through the sports quota- I had a fixed salary of Rs. 25,000! I was on cloud nine; immediately, I asked Aai to stop working. But with a full-time job, it became difficult to practice. I somehow pulled through- after work, I'd practice on the streets; on weekends, I'd come back to Kalyan just to train.

In 2017, I was spotted once again, but for Pro Kabaddi this time; people started recognising me. My game improved a lot- in the 4th season, I was auctioned for 11 lakhs and in the 6th, I shot up to 56 lakhs! During that match, Aai saw me on TV for the first time- she went around boasting about my victory to all our relatives and neighbors.

Humans of Bombay, Fb



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From The Connected Age

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »