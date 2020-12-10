Worldwide waffling





There has been a sharp decline in attainment in science among 13- and 14-year-olds in England for the first time in more than two decades, according to the results of prestigious international tests published on Tuesday. Science scores among pupils in year 9 have remained generally stable in previous years, but the latest results showed a "considerable" decline in performance to reach England's lowest ever score, which will prompt questions among ministers. The percentage of pupils performing below the "low" benchmark has doubled since 2015.









Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation.







This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power.









Multilateral lending agency Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said it has approved a $500 million loan to construct new metro rail lines in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Project will establish two new metro rail corridors to augment an efficient and safe transportation system. The project will construct two new metro lines, mostly elevated, with a total length of 56 kilometres along Outer Ring Road and National Highway 44 between Central Silk Board and Kempegowda International Airport, ADB said in a statement.









The US has designated Pakistan and China among eight other countries that are of particular concern for violation of religious freedom, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. Pakistan and China along with Myanmar, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were placed in the list for engaging in or tolerating "systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom", Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.





The State Department placed the Comoros, Cuba, Nicaragua and Russia on a Special Watch List (SWL) for governments that have engaged in or tolerated "severe violations of religious freedom". "Religious freedom is an unalienable right, and the bedrock upon which free societies are built and flourish.











