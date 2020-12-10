What Dhaka is talking about



Bangladeshi film actress, model, television presenter and radio jockey Nusrat Faria posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "When I mess up with my Sleep! She looks at me just like that." The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Safik Khan, fb









Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Sabnam Faria posted a picture on her FB page with actress Runa Khan. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "So sweet" Assadur Rahman, fb











Facebook user Luca Lavezzo posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Absolutely beautiful" Pratipal Singh, fb











Popular Bangladeshi model, anchor Peya Jannatul posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Exercise and being active is essential during pregnancy for both mom & baby!! Just don't wonder how I being fit and healthy even after on my 30th weeks. It's hard work." The photo has already received lots of reaction.





Leave Your Comments