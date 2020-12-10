United Hospital calendar 2021 dedicated to 50 Years of Independence



2021 marks the 50 years of Independence of Bangladesh. To celebrate the "50 years of Independence", United Hospital pays tribute with its CALENDAR 2021 as a commemorative gesture designed to honour the essence of our independence and more importantly to live and find the meaning of independence in the natural beauty of our country.The pictures used in the calendar were taken byhighly acclaimed and internationally renowned photographer Dr Rashid UnNabi, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, United Hospital.





On 9 December 2020, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of United Hospital, Mohammad Faizur Rahman presented the 2021 calendar to Chairman & Managing Director of United Group Mr. Moinuddin Hasan Rashid in an informal unveiling occasion at the hospital seminar hall. Department Directors, Consultants, Doctors, Nurses and higher officials were also present on the occassion.





On this occasion Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of United Hospital, Mohammad Faizur Rahman urged everyone to remain strong at the spirit of our independence even at everyday healthcare that we deliver. He said, 50 years of independence is the biggest landmark of our nation, which shows the spirit and strength of our countrymen, that we should all cherish.





