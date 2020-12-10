BAF colour awarded to different units and squadrons

Air Force Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat awarded Bangladesh Air Force colours to 15 Squadron at Jashore on Wednesday. -ISPR



Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, awarded Bangladesh Air Force Colours to 15 Squadron, 3 Field Unit and 3 Provost & Security Unit of BAF at Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Sreshto Matiur Rahman, Jashore on Wednesday.





On his arrival at the parade ground, the Chief of Air Staff was cordially received by Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bir Sreshto Matiur Rahman Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Kamrul Islam, GUP, nswc, afwc, psc. During the Colour Award Ceremony, Chief of Air Staff witnessed the parade at the parade ground of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Sreshto Matiur Rahman.







The parade was commanded by Group Captain Md Saiful Islam, psc, Engg. Chief of Air Staff took part in a special munajat offered for the preservation of Bangladesh Air Force Colour. While addressing, Chief of Air Staff respectfully recalled the greatest Bengali of all times, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the valiant martyers of the country during the liberation war whose sacred sacrifice brought us independence and sovereignty.







He mentioned that 15 Squadron, 3 Field Unit and 3 Provost & Security Unit have their own glorious history in BAF. He also urged upon everyone to extend their full effort to implement and materialize the Hon'ble PM's "Vision-2041". At last, he thanked Base authority for a colorful parade and gorgeous representation of the Base.





Chief of Air Staff thanked all members of the Base for achieving prestigious BAF colour and advised them to uphold the honour, dignity and pride of BAF colour. Later, Chief of Air Staff signed a Visitor's book. Among others, Principal Staff Officer of BAF and other members of Bangladesh Air Force were present on the occasion.





Mentionable that, the Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Sreshto Matiur Rahman has been performing various duties at national and international arena with great reputation and efficiency. Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir sreshto Matiur Rahman has been a regular and important contributor to all these responsibilities.



In addition to the usual routine activities, the Base has been ensuring Air Defence of south western part of Bangladesh, providing necessary support to Army, Navy and other forces, participating in disaster management and assisting the civil administration. As recognition, National Standard Award was handed over to Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir sreshto Matiur Rahman by Hon'ble President on 06 April 2016 for all these versatile contributions. In line with this, the said Squadron and Units of BAF were awarded with BAF Colours as the recognition of their contributions to the implementation of Forces Goal-2030.









