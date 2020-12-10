ICT training makes youths of Bogura self-reliant

Department of Youth Development of Bangladesh providing a month long training to the disadvantaged youth of Kahaloo upazila of Bogura from December 1st. -AA



The Department of Youth Development of Bangladesh has been providing a month-long training to the disadvantaged and back-warded youth of Kahaloo upazila in Bogura from December 01 instant.The beneficiaries of the training have been ensured the training from an ITC Mobile Van from the department under "Technology Empowerment Centre on Wheels Under-Privileged Rural Young People of Bangladesh" under the ministry of Youth and Sports of Bangladesh Government.





To make our loving Bangladesh as digital Bangladesh and to make skilled human resource, the department of Youth Development under the Ministry has been giving training on computer basic course to the disadvantaged root-level youth of the country.





KM Abdul Matin, Deputy Director (DD) of Youth Development, Bogura told "The Asian Age" that the training program on basic course on computer was launched in March of 2016 and so far 15,450 youth of 348 upazilas in 64 districts were provided training on Computer and out of 12 upazilas of Bogura district, 490 youths aged 18-35 years of 11 upazilas have been given training under the project of the department for making the youth male and female skilled.





After getting training on the basic course free of cost, they can admit in the six-month updated training course at little amount of money for better knowing on computer, added the DD.Md. Golam Morshed, Youth Development Officer of Kahaloo, said that out of over 100 applicants, 60 applicants were selected though test exam and six batches were formed for training and they are given training on MS Word, Excel, Photoshop, Power-Point, and Internet-Browsing in the ICT van for 75 minutes.





Trainees: Maisa, Arjuman, Mahamuda, Russed and Azadul of different villages under Kahloo upazila in Bogura expressed their gratitude to the government as they can be benefitted through the training project on basic computer training in the rural areas and they are hopeful of getting good job through the computer learning training.









---Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura





Leave Your Comments