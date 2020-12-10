India-US strategic partnership in 21st century

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the then US Vice President Joe Biden in Washington DC in a photo dates Oct 1, 2014.





India - US relationship is based on strategic partnership, democracy and development. It has been developing for 20 years and has reached a remarkable height.We know the presidential election has been held recently. The discussion between leaders and other development indicates that the relationship is based on values and for peace, stability and progress. Let us describe the opinion of leaders and the development of the relationship.







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to US President-elect Joe Biden by telephone to congratulate him on his election victory, which he said, showed the strength of US democracy, and he vowed to deepen strategic ties.Biden said he hoped to cooperate with Modi on common challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, regional security, climate change and, in a delicate choice of words, on "strengthening democracy at home and abroad."





US President-elect Joe Biden believes the India-US partnership is the defining relationship of the 21st century, and he plans to strengthen ties between the two countries.Biden, 77, who has a track record of advocating a stronger India-US relationship, also believes that there is a lot of scope in bilateral trade. When the former vice president traveled to India, he set a goal of taking the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion, which as of now is little over USD 150 billion.





Biden had expressed his views on India-US relationship in multiple ways and platforms during his election campaign as well. "Kamala Harris and I deeply value our partnership and will put respect back at the center of our foreign policy," Biden said as he retweeted his op-ed in the latest issue of ethnic India West weekly."We'll continue to value the US-India relationship. For Donald Trump, it's photo-ops. For me, it's getting things done," Biden said in his op-ed, in which he reflected on his track record of India-US ties.





"Fifteen years ago, I was leading the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with Republican Dick Lugar to approve the historic Civil Nuclear Deal between our nations and advance our technology sharing and defense cooperation. At the time, I said if the United States and India became closer friends, then the world will be a safer place," he wrote.





Biden said seven years ago, as vice president, he told business leaders in Mumbai that the US-India partnership was the defining relationship of the 21st Century. "The Obama-Biden years were some of the best we've ever had between our two countries. A Biden-Harris Administration will build on that great progress and do even more. We can and should be natural allies," he wrote.





"That's why if elected President, I will continue what I have long called for: The US and India will stand together against terrorism in all its forms and work together to promote a region of peace and stability where neither China nor any other country threatens its neighbors. We'll open markets and grow the middle class in both the United States and India, and confront other international challenges together, like climate change, global health, transnational terrorism and nuclear proliferation," Biden said.





"We will meet every challenge together as we strengthen both democracies-fair and free elections, equality under the law, freedom of expression and religion, and the boundless strength both nations' draw from our diversity. These core principles have endured throughout each nation's histories and will continue to be the source of our strength in the future," he said.





We know Bihar election has been held recently. There was speculation from some quarter that Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav would be able to channel this anger towards a win for him. Yes, the election was ferociously contested and the narrow margins of victory are evidence of that. But if the anger against Nitish Kumar had been fully accurate this election, it should have been a landslide win for the 31-year-old Yadav who was hoping to be India's youngest chief minister.





For the Congress to blame Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) that has taken five seats. First, the charge that Owaisi was a vote-cutter is not borne out by the numbers. By definition, someone cutting into the grand alliance vote base should have delivered a bigger victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).USA and India are the largest democracies in the world. Elections are the blood circulation in the democratic system. In both the countries and other democratic countries of the world, election conducting bodies are functioning and independently. The recent election of the USA and India also indicate that.







Let us analyze the situation in terms of cooperation and sharing between the two countries. There's been increased activity in terms of intelligence sharing. The US has delivered more military equipment to India. The quadrilateral dialogue that the US and India have with Australia and Japan has been revived and you've seen the US play a helpful role for India during a number of critical times.







Whether that has been the India-Pakistan crisis last year in February, or it was during the India-China boundary standoff whether that was in 2017 or the ongoing one going on right now in Ladakh. And the US has helped - whether it is at the UN Security Council or as it has been in the current crisis, through diplomatic support, rhetorical support as well things like information sharing. The cooperation, which has taken place in kind of a China shadow, you've seen that allow the two countries to manage their differences on a number of fronts.





The shared convergence between the two countries - between the US and India - a shared perception and concerns about a rising China's behavior has driven the US and India together. This has been happening for the last 15 years.We know, QUAD has been formed among USA, India, Japan and Australia to ensure peace and progress. On some key issues, there's been an evolution, cooperation, and progress. There's been progress in the defense, security and diplomatic side. So, the US and India deepen their cooperation in each of those spaces.





There are certain aspects of a Biden policy that India could like. The fact that he has stressed that he will work collectively with allies and partners. Prime Minister's own words that India wants to be part of global supply chains. It wants to be a more trustworthy, reliable partner. But that will require not just thinking about attracting global manufacturers to come to India. Japan and other developed countries can play a role in this regard.India is one of these few countries that will look at immigration and particularly high-skilled immigration policy quite carefully. India and USA should cooperate in this field. India wants to maintain a good relationship with Russia and Iran also.





India would prefer a less belligerent approach to Iran. Now it has managed to get an exemption, say for the Chabahar port that it is helping develop in Iran, also the importance of India-Afghan relations.Russia is trickier. Because India has made the argument to American officials that Russia can be a potential partner against China and that US-Russia rapprochement would help create a wedge between Russia and China.





We know, Prime Minister Modi will work with the new US President to advance India's strategic and economic interests. The two countries have to try and get something done, whether it's a trade deal or a bilateral investment treaty, something to move the trade ball forward.It is mentionable that the relation between two countries is enhancing the cooperation of the democratic forces of the world; this is also working for peace, democracy, and progress globally.



The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter.





Leave Your Comments