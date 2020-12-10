Human Rights ... and the matter of inherent freedom





Human Rights --- the notion that we as humans should have some sort of individual inherent freedom, that there is a heart that beats in all of us, that all of us can cry, that all of us deserve basic food, water, shelter and the ability to live relatively freely --- this principle has been part of many cultures and many communities for centuries. But for many of us in the West, when we hear about human rights, we return to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that the United Nations adopted in December 1948.







I want you to go back with me just for a moment, to that moment. Imagine the first General Assembly of the United Nations, where at a table, you saw countries like Pakistan, India, China, and dozens of other countries that had just overthrown their colonial masters. Those people were sitting, eye-to-eye, staring back at those same colonial masters, the governments of Britain, France, Belgium, Holland, Spain. And as they sat there, they knew that right at that very moment, other anti-colonial movements in America, in East and West Africa, in the Middle East and elsewhere were still ongoing.





And so one of the key demands of the anti-colonial movements at this General Assembly was the demand that it be recognized that there is an essential humanity that we as racialized people have, a humanity that, at its core was equal to non-racialized peoples. At the same table, it was iterated that because of the racial violence of colonialism that had been the dominant system of governance for the previous five centuries, that the debate on equality needed to include remittances and repatriations, that colonial governments needed to repay, to return all that it had stolen from us, even though we knew many of what had been stolen simply could not be returned.







And at that moment, the United States, a country that was then emerging as the new global power, very publicly spoke about creating an international new hegemony, a new power structure that could work vis-a-vis the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. But given the new climate of post-colonial thinking that was globally emerging, they needed a humanitarian angle - some strategic way to silence these new anti-colonial forces that suddenly had a voice on the global stage.







Out of that complex moment, out of that push and pull, out of that unique tension emerged the UN Declaration of Human Rights. And so because it emerges as that, W.E. Dubois, a prominent Black sociologist in the United States, says that this human rights declaration was nothing but something that would constantly be tied to the philanthropy of the Master. As long as our dignity remained in the hands of the Master, we would remain at risk.







So I want us to remember the nature of this moment. Out of this tension between the post-colonial human subject having to share a table with his previous Master, this is the time in which "human rights" talk and the "human rights"framework as we know it, first became established. So the Human Rights system that we are presently talking about is actually about a regime - a regime that is based on a set of laws and policies, a set of structures and tribunals that are set up by the State.





This Human Rights regime includes committees that are spread across a country, mandated to govern the establishment of human rights. And this Human Rights framework has actually worked to help establish anti-colonial liberty and justice for many, but it has also worked to shut it down and limit it simultaneously.







One of the key critiques that arose in the 60's, 70's and 80's is that the Human Rights regime was supposed to be about an inherent freedom that each of us had, which could not be taken or given by a State body - because all of us just inherently had it, and we all had the inherent right to access it. No one could take it away, and we did not need anyone to give it to us. Yet we know that when we talk about Human Rights, more than anything else, it is the State, through its Human Rights tribunals, through those structures it has set up to 'govern' human rights, actually both gives and takes away Human Rights at its whim.







There are many, many examples of how States choose not to extend human rights to a selected person or groups of people. In places like Angola, or in Cuba, anti-colonial forces used the Human Rights narrative to really gain power and to actually fight back against their colonial Masters. Yet at the same time, the NAACP (the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People) --- the organization in the US that was fighting for Black freedom and Black liberation --- was unable to use the Human Rights Declaration at the UN level, to gain access to freedom, justice and dignity for itself. For you see, Black folks in the US were deemed not to have human rights.







The Human Rights frame seemed to only apply to conversations between pre-and post colonial subjects outside of the West. Similarly, when the annexation of Palestine took place, the Human Rights Committee of the UN said that first, the Declaration of Human Rights did not apply, and that second, that even if it applied, it didn't matter for Palestinians.





If we were to apply the Human Rights framework to people everywhere, really apply the idea that they have the same inherent rights as the dominant class, then we would be operating in a different kind of world altogether. Here in the West, the State chooses to exclude particular bodies and sometimes whole communities from the human rights framework, and it is almost always people who are poor and racialized, that are at the receiving end of this deprivation. In other words, our humanity is, has been, and can be taken away. Therefore, it is not inherent - which is what we had demanded that afternoon at the UN table in 1948.







When our human rights are denied (look at the Black Lives Matter movement or recent Indigenous protests to protect their land rights in Canada), we are made into something not as human, which is what the entire system of colonialism was based on to begin with - our supposed substandard humanity compared to that of our Masters. This is what a new kind of colonialism is still about in today's world order, except now we entrenched it within this language of Human Rights.





And so we fast forward to Sept 11th 2001, and what to do we see? We see this massive exclusion of Muslim men in particular, who are now considered to be outside of the Human Rights frame, which allows the state to create, as one example, Guantanamo Bay - a place of exception for people of exception, for people who do not get their basic human rights, where people can be held for dozens of years without trial or charge simply because they are Muslims, simply because Human Rights don't apply to them. I want us to remember the Security Certificate cases in Toronto: these are Muslim men, in Canada, who have been held since 2000, so even before 9/11, without trial, and without charge.







So many years later, we look at the cases of Mohammed Mahjoub, Mahmoud Jaballah, Mohamed Harkat: these are Muslim men who've been repeatedly locked away in Canada's underground prison system through secret detention. Both the United Nations at various Human Rights levels, and the Canadian Human Rights tribunal have said, these people are not 'entitled to' Human Rights. But I thought human rights were inherent???





In the post 9/11 moment, or after the massive protests against the G20 summits in Toronto, social justice movements, Unions, progressives and a lot of lefty grassroots organizations stepped up and talked about the need for Civil Liberties. They said that the government was taking away people's civil liberties. They talked about the need to protect peoples' rights when they were mass arrested, when extreme surveillance was taking place.







They talked about Civil Liberties over and over again, and for many of us, particularly those of us who are racialized, we knew that those civil liberties have never included us. Just as much as the Human Rights frame has never included us either. And I tell this story because we want to remember that the very tools we are using to fight for justice are sullied, are coloured by those instances of racial injustice.







Can you really fight racial injustice with a tool that was created by racial injustice? There are limits. And so as we work to create new movements, we have to be practical, use the frames that we have access to, such as the Human Rights frame, but we also have to build new frames. We have to build new analysis. We have to challenge ourselves to ask the tough questions, to think outside the box and to be imaginative.







We have to root ourselves into community, and think about who, despite our best efforts we are still excluding? How do we work to include those voices? We must centralize those voices if we are ever to truly have an inherent human rights as peoples' rights. Rummana Chowdhury is a poet, novelist and aesthete. A former Bangladesh national badminton champion, anchor on the World Music programme of Bangladesh Betar and champion debater at Dhaka University, she is currently resident in Canada.







