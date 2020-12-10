Azad reappointed Janata Bank MD



Janata Bank Ltd has appointed Md Abdus Salam Azad as Managing Director and CEO of the bank for the second time on Wednesday.In a letter, the Finance Ministry asked Bangladesh Bank to take necessary steps as per the Bank Company Act-1991 in this regard. As per the circular Abdus Salam Azad will hold the post until he turns 65-year old on April 29, 2023.On December 5, 2017, he was first appointed as Managing Director and CEO of the bank. He completed successfully his first tenure.



He joined as the Deputy Managing Director of Janata Bank Limited on 7th April, 2016. Prior to joining in Janata Bank, he served as the Deputy Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB). Md Abdus Salam Azad started his banking carrier in 1983 as Senior Officer of Janata Bank. Before adorning the position of Deputy Managing Director, he served as General Manager in Janata Bank Limited in various capacities.







Md Abdus Salam Azad participated in the Great Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 after successful completion of his training in India. Azad was born on December 1, 1956 to late Ahmed Ali and Rabeya Ahmed. He studied at Dhaka College for his higher secondary education while he pursued his graduation and post-graduation degrees from the Department of Accounting at Dhaka University.Azad is a Fellow of Chartered Accountant (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).











