Muscle injury rules Jayed out of Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Fortune Barishal pacer Abu Jayed going back to the pavilion with stretcher during Bangabandhu T20 Cup match against Minister Group Rajshahi on Tuesday. -Facebook



Right-arm pace-bowler of Fortune Barishal has been ruled out of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 due to a first-degree tear in the rectus femoris muscle, said Joy Biswas, the team physiotherapist of Barishal, UNB report.Abu Jayed was in the playing XI of Barishal in the match against Minister Group Rajshahi. He bowled 2.1 overs as well. During his third over of the game, Abu Jayed felt pain on his leg and then he was carried out of the field.







"We would like to inform you that Abu Jayed got injured in the match against Rajshahi, and after examining him we found that he suffered a first-degree tear in the rectus femoris muscle. It will take at least 15 days for him to get back to cricket," Joy told in a statement. This means Abu Jayed is out of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup. He played five games and bowled 17.1 and bagged three wickets in this event.





It is expected that the bowler will be able to make a comeback before the Tests against West Indies who are scheduled to tour Bangladesh in January.Despite the blow to their best bowler, Barishal registered a huge win chasing down a target of 221 runs riding on the rampant batting display from Parvez Hossain Emon. The 18-year-old left-handed batsman smashed a 42-ball hundred, fastest as a Bangladeshi, to propel his team to a memorable win.



Leave Your Comments