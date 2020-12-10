Dhaka eying to confirm playoffs in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Gemcon Khulna captain Mahmudullah (Left) and Beximco Dhaka skipper Mushfiqur Rahim. -BCB



Beximco Dhaka is eying to secure a berth in playoffs as they take on Gemcon Khulna today in their seventh game of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in the city. The match starts at 12.30 pm, BSS report.



Mushfiqur Rahim-led Dhaka is currently on a three-match winning streak following their three straight defeats and they will hope for another victory to seal the last four spots.





In case of a defeat, their chance to seal the playoffs won't be ruined given that they have another game at hands. Dhaka currently has six points in six games.Gemcon Khulna with eight points from seven games however had already confirmed their last four spots alongside Gazi Group Chattogram who are at the top of the table with 10 points.





Dhaka's last three wins came against Fortune Barishal, Minister Group Rajshahi and Gazi Group Chattogram. They are in fact the only side who beat Chattogram in the tournament. Beating a strong team like Chattogram is the testament of how nicely they regrouped in the tournament.However Khulna will be a different threat for them. Dhaka's last defeat indeed came against Khulna when they suffered a 37-run loss, chasing a moderate target of 147.









Dhaka's captain Mushfiqur Rahim believes that the momentum is with them now and they should use it properly."T20 games depend on momentum and no team could be unbeaten here," Mushfiqu Rahim said earlier."So it's imperative to do well in all three formats of the game. If we can play well in all three departments, there will be a chance for us, whatever the opponent is."





Mushfiqur said that the batsmen and bowlers who are now in form should also come all guns blazing. "You will not get many chances in T20 cricket. It's a fast paced format. So those who are in form should use their form well as long as they can."While Dhaka is brimming with confidence due to their winning streak, Khulna seemed not to play as a unit as of now. They had already sealed four victories and thereby confirmed the last four spots, their big players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad are yet to show their full credentials.





They roped in Mashrafe through the lottery and bolstered the team strength further but despite Mashrafe's inclusion, they couldn't win the last game as they failed to defend 157-9.Mahmudullah however was not happy with their death bowling in the last game and emphasized on fixing it."Our death bowling should be more accurate if we want to do something well in the tournament," he said.

