CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya hospitalized



Veteran Indian CPI (M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata after he reported difficulty in breathing on Wednesday afternoon. The 76-year-old Left leader has been unwell for quite some time, reports NDTV.





Doctors attending to the CPI(M) leader said his treatment has started. "We are treating him. Necessary tests are being conducted at our flu clinic, following which we will decide on whether he requires hospitalisation," an official of the private hospital told news agency PTI.







State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to express concern about the senior leader's health, and wished him a speedy recovery."Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well," she wrote.





Last year as well, the former West Bengal CM had to be hospitalised in Kolkata after he complained of breathing problems and his blood pressure fell drastically. His treatment for age-related problems has continued at home.Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for two terms starting 2000. He had stepped down from the CPI(M)' s politburo, the central committee, and the state secretariat in 2018.







