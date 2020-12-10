Atommash ships nuclear equipment for Rooppur NPP



Russian company Atomenergomash, a part of machine-building division of Rosatom, has manufactured and shipped steam header for the first unit of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at Ishwardi in Pabna.Sources at the power plant said, steam header is one of the largest components of steam generator. Its length is over 11 meters, width is 2.7 meters, height is about 3 meters, own weight is over 7 tons. The steam header will be connected to 10 steam discharge nozzles on steam generator vessel.





The machinery and equipment were shipped by road to the port of St. Petersburg, it will be loaded onto a barge and transported to the RNPP site and the sea route will be about 14,000 kilometers. The Rooppur is designed and constructed according to Russian project. Design and construction of NPP is carried out by Engineering Division of "Rosatom" State Corporation. NPP will consist of two power units with VVER-1200 reactors, the operational life of which is 60 years with the possibility of extending the service life for 20 years.





Bangladesh is constructing its first nuclear power plant in Rooppur of Pabna with Russian technology. Two units of the power plant will produce 2,400 megawatts of electricity. Different factories in Russia are producing heavy machinery for the site.



Leave Your Comments