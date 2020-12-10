PM unveils annual report of her office



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday unveiled the annual report for 2019-20 of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at her Ganabhaban residence. Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Prime Minister's Military Secretary Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury and high officials of the PMO were present on the occasion, reports BSS.





The report particularly focused on how the PMO coordinated the entire government efforts in handling the coronavirus (Covid-19) situation successfully and how the country attained economic uplift defying the negative impacts of the pandemic under the supervision of the PMO, said Mohd. Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui, Director General of Executive Cell and PEPZ, Prime Minister's Office.

