250-kg bomb recovered at Shahjalal Airport

Members of bomb disposal unit of Bangladesh Air Force defused a 250-kg bomb at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday. -ISPR



A bomb weighing 250 kilograms was found at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday. Workers of the under-construction third terminal of the airport traced the bomb at 9 in the morning. On information, a bomb disposal unit of Bangladesh Air Force rushed to the spot and defused it, said ISPR in a press release. Experts said that the bomb might have been dropped there during the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971, added the release.





Leave Your Comments