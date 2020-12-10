Govt ensuring women's equal participation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addressed a function at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium in the capital marking Begum Rokeya Day on Wednesday. -BSS



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the government is working to ensure equal participation of women in every sphere of society. She was speaking at a program at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium marking the 140th birth and 88th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain and Begum Rokeya Padak-2020 distribution on Wednesday.







The premier said, "A society can't move ahead without the development of women when they are the half of total population . . . If women can't prepare themselves equally, how this society will be built?" Sheikh Hasina went on to add that the government is implementing various programs to strengthen the position of womenfolks in the society, create women leadership and increase women education so that they can advance equally.







Mentioning that the government wanted to build Bangladesh as a developed country, Hasina said it would not be possible for a society to stand on its own feet when half of its population stays behind.She said that the government wanted to build Bangladesh into a developed country, but if half of the society stays behind then how will society stand on its own feet.





"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, immediately after the independence, had taken various measures such as 10 percent quota for women in government jobs and that is why Bangladesh has made huge progress in women empowerment till date," she added.Sheikh Hasina said that the government is constructing hostels across the country, even at the district and upazila levels for the working women so that they could get good accommodation."With this, women will be able to continue their jobs staying in secured places," she said.





Terming women and children repression a worldwide problem, Hasina expressed her firm stance to stop these social menaces in the country and said that the government has already taken various measurers to this end.The government always wanted to develop the country's socioeconomic condition and that is why it has prioritized women education and their employment, she added.





Prime Minister joined the ceremony at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban. Ministry of women and children affairs organized it marking the birth and death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain.State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP, chaired the function while Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus moderated it. Women and Children Affairs Secretary Kazi Rowshan Akhter gave welcome speech.





Earlier, Professor Dr Shireen Akhter in education, Brigadier General Dr Nazma Begum in women's professional development, Manjulika Chakma in women's socio-economic development, Begum Mushtari Shafi in literature and culture, and Farida Akter in women's rights categories received Begum Rokeya Padak-2020.Fazilatun Nessa Indira handed over the padak (award) on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.









