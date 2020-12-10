10 December World Human Rights Day is a very important day for the human rights situation in the country during the Corona virus crisis. On this day in 1948, the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In 1950, this day was declared as the United Nations World Human Rights Day. Since then, this day is being celebrated all over the world.





The day is also being celebrated in Bangladesh through various programs. Every year since 10 December , when the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for the protection and development of human rights, this day has been celebrated as 'World Human Rights Day'. Every country and nation has some glorious days.







Those days are celebrated as national and international days. And for these days, one or the other month is observed as a month of great pride in the life of the country and the nation. December is such a proud month of our lives.16 December is our great victory day and December 25 is the big day for Christians. Bajra atuni fasco giro. The harder the law, the easier it is to break. The law is made so that it can be broken. In this continuum of breaking the law, World Human Rights Day is celebrated in a grand manner in Bangladesh as in other countries of the world.





The impact of human rights in the daily life of every person living in the society irrespective of men, women and children is undeniable. So from 2288 BC to 2130 BC, the world's oldest law was compiled by King Hammarabi of Babylon.The protection of human rights is found in the rules. In the 7th century AD, in many religious societies in Medina, the ‘Medina Charter’ enacted by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) stated that all citizens of Medina would enjoy equal rights. People in any part of the world can enjoy those rights and freedoms without any discrimination.







The Declaration includes the rights to life, liberty, the right to personal security, freedom from slavery, freedom from arbitrary detention and arrest and the right to a fair trial by an impartial court, the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty, Right to privacy, freedom of movement and residence, freedom of marriage and family, property rights, freedom of thought, conscience and religion, freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, right to vote and participation in government, social security Right to quality assurance, right to education and participation in the cultural life of the society. Universal Declaration of Human Rights Participation in government, directly or through public representatives, equality in government employment, right to rest and retirement, right to personal and family health; The right to freedom from disease, disability and old age and inequality has been recognized.







Moreover, the right to freedom from deprivation and economic security in general has been recognized, the right to equality in the eyes of the law and to be equally protected by law has been declared. Recognition of the rights and freedoms of all nations and the common people and all nations for their needs The day commemorates the Sharpeville genocide in South Africa recognized by the United Nations on March 21 and December 4, 1950. The 317th plenary session of the UN General Assembly, in accordance with Article 423 (5), commemorates the day.







Meetings, cultural events and various documentaries or film screenings on human rights issues are commonplace. Concerns about the human rights situation are all over the world as human rights day calls around the world. Hundreds of Rohingya Muslims in Burma are being tortured and killed every day. Great Victory Day is the happiest day for Bengalis. The most important day in the history of Bangladesh. Day of liberation from the shackles of subjugation.







On this day, a new sovereign country, Bangladesh, was created on the world map. Which brings the Bengali nation the address of self-identity. People of all walks of life will remember the martyrs who snatched this victory with fresh blood from their chests with utmost respect and love. Although 49 years have passed since the victory, the bleeding has not stopped. Bangladesh is moving forward with the dream of building a golden Bengal. On this day of victory, everyone pledged to build a beautiful and prosperous world.







On this occasion, various human rights organizations and social organizations announced various programs. These programs will be celebrated all over the country. These programs include rallies, human chains, seminars, symposiums, discussion meetings and publication of memoranda. In addition, there are blood donation program essay competitions, cultural programs and painting competitions. Human Bondage and Rally on the 29th Establishment Anniversary. Time: 8:00 am. Discussion Meeting on World Human Rights Day 10:00 am Child Welfare Council has organized a seminar.







Apart from this, various human rights organizations will observe the day through various programs including discussion meetings and processions. Finally, the discussion on Human Rights Day will focus on increasing violence against women and children, incidents of human rights violations by law enforcement / administration members. Dr. Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed, Health Adviser, Central Committee of the Human Rights Review Society and Co-Chairman, Homoeo Science Research and Training Center





