Fiendish ‘group’ makes teacher’s life hellish

A college teacher, who lives in Dhaka with his family members, has allegedly been framed in a ‘fabricated case’ in Brahmanbaria.

While reading out a written statement at a press conference at Brahmanbaria Press Club on Tuesday, Md Badrul Islam, assistant professor at Sheikh Borhanuddin Post Graduate College, said, “I came to know on November 18 that Kulsuma Akter, a woman from Brahmanbaria, has filed a case against five people including me. It has been said in the complaint that the woman was trafficked to India in promise of sending her to Maldives. She returned home from India on March 24 and filed the human trafficking case against me on August 20 after five months. Thereafter, a probe report was submitted in this regard.”

“I don’t know the plaintiff and other accused. I never visited Brahmanbaria in my life. It has been mentioned in the case that I met the plaintiff and went with her to Indian border. But on November 8 last year and January 10 this year, I took classes of BBS and BBA program as a tutor at the study center of Bangladesh Open University at our college campus,” he further said.

Pointing figure to his three colleagues for the situation, Md Badrul Islam, said, “Three teachers of my college- Abu Nayeem Md Rafi, Nurunnahar Begum and Badal Chandra Apu- were teachers’ representatives in the governing body of the college. They committed irregularities regarding different matters including purchasing land for the college. Other teachers including me protested such irregularities. For this reason, the trio got angry with me and threatened to snatch away my sleep.”

The fictitious and false case has tarnished his social status and inflicted mental pain, he said, adding that it has ravaged his family. “I want to live in peace with my family members,” he said.

At the press conference, wife of college teacher Md Badrul Islam and two children were also present.

