4 of a fraud gang detained in Sarail

Police arrested on Wednesday four members of a fraud racket in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.

“They were carrying out their criminal activities impersonating themselves as judge, judicial magistrate, police officer and journalist,” said police.

A car, police signal light, walkie-talkie, stickers inscribed with judge, police, government monogram and press were recovered from their possession.

The detainees were identified as Rafiqul Islam (38), son of late Ismail Mia, resident of village Larua under Faridganj upazila of Chandpur district, Liton Mia (28), son of late Kashem Ali of Barguna Sadar, Mizan Mia (32), son of late Toaj Uddin of Deora village under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria and Jahir Mia (40), son of Nur Mia of the same village.

AMM Nazmul Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station, said, “Police conducted an operation and arrested four members of a fraud gang from Uchaliapara intersection of the upazila headquarters on Wednesday noon.”

At the directive of Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail Circle) Anisur Rahman and under the supervision of OC Nazmul Ahmed, SI Jahangir Alam along with forces conducted the operation.

According to police, the imposters were cheating people impersonating themselves judge, judicial magistrate, police officer and journalist. A case has been filed against them.

ASP (Sarail Circle) Anisur Rahman said, “The racket had been carrying out their illicit activities in different areas of Sarail upazila and the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway for long. After being informed about the gang, we got active and have ultimately become able to nab the fraudsters.”

