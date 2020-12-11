Diner Sheshe





"We were best friends for 5 years before we started dating. Right from the start, we had deep conversations about music and the universe. We were in the same friends group so we met often. We both were dating other people, but eventually they broke up with us.







I didn't take my break-up well; I'd party a lot after. Often, my cousin would ask Pratik to pick me up from a party, and no matter how busy he was, Pratik would take me home. Our friends tell us now that they always saw a spark; for us it was like who's going to address the elephant in the room first. It was after a house party that we'd planned together that we realized how 'couple' we were. We confessed our feelings and started dating.







3 months into dating, I was diagnosed with jaundice and a week later, I was diagnosed with 90% liver failure. I was admitted; Pratik was by my side. I told him he could leave since it had been only 3 months of us dating. He said, 'We've been friends for much longer, and I care about you too much to leave.'







Then on the 8th day, I slipped into a coma- luckily I had a successful transplant and got out of it. I was in and out of the hospital for 6 months, and then had my second surgery. Everything happened so fast- doctors had told us that my chances of surviving were little, but Pratik just somehow knew I'd make it. He met me every day; anyone who came into the isolation ward had to take a sanitization bath, wear a surgical kit and stay 6 feet away. Still, he'd visit every day.







He was struggling to keep his dream project afloat, but he'd make time for me. Some days, we'd sit together and cry. I couldn't take my phone into the ICU for 30 days, so when I was moved to the normal ward, I woke up to all his messages and Snapchats- he'd send me one long message for each day and Snapchats about everything he did.







