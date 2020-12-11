Fulbright visiting scholar program 2021-22 in US



US Embassy Dhaka has announced the call for applications for the 2021 Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program (academic year 2021-2022). The program offers six-to-nine-month research grants, beginning in September 2021. One- to two- semester lecturing grants are also available. Experienced Bangladeshi professionals, university faculty members, and researchers at think-tanks and relevant governmental and non-governmental organizations with 10 years or more professional experience are invited to apply. The application submission deadlineis16:30 BST Friday, January 15, 2021.







The Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program is intended for highly motivated and experienced scholars with advanced degrees (Ph.D.) or equivalent professional degrees who propose to conduct research and/or teach in the fields of their specialization. The program is highly competitive, and great emphasis is placed on applicants' written proposals.







The Embassy seeks proposals on a wide range of topics in all disciplines with a special focus on university administration and curriculum development, distance learning, education technology, public health, biological sciences, pharmacy, disaster management, and urban planning education and other education fields.







Candidates interested in lecturing grants must have extensive teaching experience and a confirmed invitation to lecture at a host institution in order to be considered for a Fulbright grant. Candidates must have excellent English language skills to function professionally in an American university setting, US embassy sends this press release to The Asian Age.







Fulbright Visiting Scholar grants cover all program related expenses, a stipend, and cost of the grantee's Bangladesh/USA/Bangladesh air tickets. Grants also include a monthly allowance for one dependent who will spend at least 80% of the grant period with the grantee. If a grantee receives a nine-month grant, a dependent may be eligible to receive an air ticket if she/he remains with the grantee at least 80% of the time.

