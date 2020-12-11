JnU teachers protest vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture



A faction of ruling Awami League backed blue panel of Jagannath University on Tuesday condemned and protested vandalism of an under-construction sculpture of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.Around 11:30 pm, about fifty teachers of the university under the banner of "Jagannath University Nildol" formed a human chain in front of Central Shaheed Minar of the university demanding exemplary punishment to those who were involved in such heinous act in Kushtia terming them as anti-liberation forces and violent fundamentalists.







The university Microbiology department chairman and president of the faction of blue panel, Professor Dr.Jakaria Mia, presided over the human chain while among others, JnUTA president Professor Dr.NureAlam Abdullah, JnUTA general secretary Professor Dr.Shamima Begum, Professor AshrafulAlam, Professor Dr. Ruhul Momen, Professor Dr. Md. Momim Uddin, Dr.Protiva Rani Kormokar, Md. Abdus Salam, Md. Mobarok Hossain and Chittagong University Law faculty dean Professor A B M Abu Noman spoke at the human chain. Addressing the human chain, speakers expressed their deep concern over rereappearance of anti-liberation forces in different issues of the country.







They said they are steadily ready to resist anti-liberation forces socially and politically at any cost and urged the government to install mural and sculpture of Bangabandhu in every educational institution of the country.Jagannath University Vice-chancellor Professor Dr.Mijanur Rahman expressed solidarity with the human chain. KaziFaruk Hossain, office secretary of the faction of blue panel moderated the programme while teachers, students and employees of the university were present at the human chain.

