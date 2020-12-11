A Webinar on "Blue Economy in Post Covid-19 Era: Resilience Strategies for the Coastal States" was organized by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU). Hon'ble Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, M.P graced the occasion as t



A webinar on "Blue Economy in Post Covid-19 Era: Resilience Strategies for the Coastal States" was organized by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU). Hon'ble Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, M.P graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP attended as the Special Guest. The Vice-Chancellor of the University Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal delivered the welcome speech. Hon'ble Foreign Minister spoke on the importance of regional vision of blue economy and emphasized on the need for mutual collaboration and partnership.







The Deputy Education Minister mentioned about the UNESCO declared Decade of Ocean Science from 2021 and emphasized on the important role of BSMRMU in this regard. Renowned academic and research Institutions from Hawaii including Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS), East-West Centre and University of Hawaii at Hilo participated in the webinar. The speakers discussed on the possible challenges in blue economy sector for coastal states in the Asia pacific region due to Covid-19 and pointed out diffent approaches to overcome those in future.



Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rear Admiral Md. Khurshed Alam (retd.), Ambassador Farooq Sobhan, Professor Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, President of East-West Centre Dr. Richard R Vuylsteke, Director of APCSS Rear Admiral Peter Gumataotao, Chancellor of University of Hawai`i at Hilo Ms. Bonnie Irwin and renowned experts and academicians from various organizations and universities shared their valuable thoughts and ideas in the webinar.



