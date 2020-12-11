Jalalabad gas earns profit of Tk. 250.22crore

34th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2019-2020 of Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Limited (JGTDSL), Sylhet holding on Wednesday. -AA



The 34th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2019-2020 of Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Limited (JGTDSL), Sylhet was held on Wednesday at the Board Room, Petrobangla, Petrocenter, 3 Kawran Bazar C/A, Dhaka and was presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of JGTDSL & Chairman, Petrobangla A B M Abdul Fattah.







The audited accounts of the Company was also approved in the meeting. The Shareholders and the Directors present in the meeting were informed that the Company earned a total of Tk. 2822.89 crore as revenue which included sales revenue of Tk.2619.58 crore and other income of Tk.203.31 crore during the fiscal year 2019-2020. The Company earned Tk. 250.22 crore as pre-tax profit and the Company deposited a total of Tk. 141.34 crore to the national exchequer as DSL, dividend, income tax, import duty and VAT, which was Tk. 125.44 crore in the preceding year. The Shareholders, the Directors, Managing Director and the high officials of the Company were also present in the meeting.











---Hydor Ali, Sylhet

