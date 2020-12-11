Opposition mounts more pressure on Pakistani Government

Supporters of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties, wave flags as they listen to their leaders during an anti-government protest rally in Karachi, Pakistan October 18, 2020.





Opposition political parties in Pakistan are in no mood to let Prime Minister Imran Khan off the hook and they are exerting more pressure on the government in an apparent bid to get rid of the incumbent Prime Minister. The several parties’ conglomerate, the Progressive Democratic Movement (PDM), which had succeeded in the past in holding massive rallies against the government, is now poised to hold a massive rally in Lahore on December 13 which seems to be unsettling the government machinery. As it is Lahore remains the central hub of political activities in Pakistan and PML-N having sizeable following in the state of Punjab.





Although former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in the UK, his daughter and other family members have closed ranks with other opposition parties to increase their stranglehold on Imran Khan led establishment in an apparent move to oust him from power. The all powerful military is also looking helpless and frustrated as the opposition rhetoric has been aggressive of late targeting specifically the armed forces for interfering in the civilian government and allowing Imran Khan to remain a silent spectator to the military meddling in the daily affairs of an elected government.





In a related move, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Jamaat-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), while speaking at late Sheikhul Hadith Maulana Amanullah conference in Sarai Navrang, Lauki Marwat on December 5, warned the Imran led government that the PDM will respond in the same measure to the establishment if it tried to disrupt the upcoming Lahore rally expected to be participated by almost all opposition parties. He blamed the present rulers of Pakistan for destroying the country’s economy.







In a blistering attack on the government, the Maulana also criticised the moves to recognise Israel. More significantly, Maulana Fazlur Rehman came down heavily on the armed forces cautioning them to refrain from indulging in political activities.Meanwhile, in sync with other leaders of PDM, PML-N leader, Rana Sanaullah while expressing solidarity with the PDM plans, avowed to continue protests against Imran Khan as the present government was involved only in politics of vendetta.







To support his argument, he cited his own case wherein he was falsely implicated in a drug peddling case linked to Australia. PDM resolve appears to be getting more strengthened amid the government hardening its stance to foil the Lahore rally. All actors for the PDM conclave met in Islamabad recently to discuss the nuts and bolts of their massive rally with a focussed strategy. They pooh-poohed Government warnings to refrain from holding the rally on grounds of COVID pandemic.







PPP leader, Qamar Zaman Kaira sternly warned the government that it would not permit the government tactic of sabotaging the congregation. In fact, the PDM organisers have decided to detail its own band of 500 workers to organise security of the meet defying the government decision not to provide security or even tentage and chairs to preempt the meet. It’s, therefore, clear that battle lines are drawn between the government and opposition in an unprecedented likely showdown of strength and display of numbers.





In another important Pakistan related development, Prime Minister Imran Khan, to come out of his frustration, has justified (December 5) the screening of Turkish plays in Pakistan including Dirlis, Ertugul and Yunus Emra describing them as inspiring for the Pakistani youth as it imparts lessons from the Islamic history.







No doubt, such film serials are shown, dubbed in Urdu, and are believed to have 10 million subscribers, yet they are full of grotesque scenes, violence and distortions of history. It’s an obvious attempt by Imran Khan to please Turkey and its President Erdogan to keep them in good humour fostering a false sense of Islamic nationalism to play the religion card in an already bigotry afflicted country with dashes of intolerance.





Further, to flatter Turkey and its allies, Pakistan has denied very explicitly that no militants from Syria belonging to ISIS with the backing of Turkey are being infiltrated into Kashmir to further fuel militancy dismissing it as mere propaganda. For the Pakistan and Turkey watchers, however, any blueprint to infiltrate mercenaries from Syria to fight and abet in Kashmir cannot be altogether ruled out and Pakistan denying it makes the charge more suspicious.





The writer is a security analyst and a freelance writer. Views are personal.

