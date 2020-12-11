Sabbir, Robiul star as Dhaka secure playoff berth

Mohammad Naim of Beximco Dhaka hits one of his four sixes off Shakib Al Hasan of Gemcon Khulna during Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. -BCB



Sabbir Rahman's fifty and Robiul Islam Robi's five-wicket-haul helped Beximco Dhaka to secure a playoff berth beating Gemcon Khulna by 20 runs on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, UNB report.







Khulna won the toss and sent Dhaka to bat first who posted 179 for seven in 20 overs. Mohammad Naim hits Shakib Al Hasan for four sixes in the second over of the innings, but the left-hander failed to continue this fiery batting display. He fell prey to Shahidul Islam scoring 36 off 17 balls with five sixes.





In the second wicket stand, Dhaka added 64 runs riding on the bats of Sabbir and Al Amin. Al Amin was doing well but a tremendous catch by Nazmul Islam Apu at the boundary which has sent him back to the dressing room scoring 36 off 25 with four fours and one six.Mushfiqur Rahim (3) and Yasir Ali (0) failed to settle down in the wicket. While Mushfiqur was removed Mashrafe relying on a remarkable catch by Shamim Hossain, Yasir was trapped run-out by Mahmudullah Riyad and Zakir Hasan.





Despite their failure, Sabbir was firm at the other end of the wicket and ended up on 56 of 38 balls with five fours and three sixes. Akbar Ali also did well smashing 31 off 14 balls with one four and four sixes in a single over bowled by Nazmul.For Khulna, Shahidul Islam bagged two wickets while Mashrafe, Nazmul and Hasan Mahmud took one wicket each.





In reply, Jahurul Islam hits 53 off 36 balls with four fours and two sixes but failures of the other batsmen cost them the match. Zakir Hasan, who hit a fifty on his first game in the event, posted only one this time while Shakib continued to struggle with the bat as he posted only eight runs off seven balls with one four.





Mahmudullah posted 23 off 26 balls with two fours while Mashrafe (1), Ariful Haque (7) failed to do well. Shamim Hossain posted 24 off nine balls with two fours and two sixes, but his effort wasn't enough to avoid a defeat for Khulna.Eventually, Khulna ended up on 159 for all-wicket and lost the game by 20 runs. For Dhaka, right-arm spinner Robiul bagged five wickets conceding 27 runs in 3.3 overs while Rubel Hossain and Muktar Ali bagged two wickets each.With this win, after Gazi Group Chattogram and Khulna, Dhaka also secured a playoff spot of this event.





Toss: Gemcon Khulna won the toss and opted to bowl first.





Beximco Dhaka: 179/7 in 20 overs (Sabbir 56, Naim Sheikh 36, Akbar 31; Shohidul 2/31, Hasan 1/23, Mashrafe 1/26)





Gemcon Khulna: 159/10 in 19.3 overs (Jahurul 53, Shamim 24, Mahmudullah 23; Robi 5/27, Rubel 2/30, Muktar 2/35)





Result: Beximco Dhaka won by 20 runs.





Player of the match: Sabbir Rahman.











