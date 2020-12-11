UN expert for Bhasan Char safety scrutiny



Thomas Andrews, the UN human rights investigator to Myanmar has called upon Bangladesh to allow a safety assessment of the Bhasan Char island where 1,642 Rohingyas were relocated by the government last week. He made the call in a statement on Thursday saying that the assessment and verification process were in the best interest of all.





The United Nations says it has not been allowed to carry out a technical and safety assessment of Bhasan Char, a flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal, and was not involved in the transfer of Rohingyas there. Thomas Andrews went on to say that they will assure the government of Bangladesh of the suitability of Bhasan Char to host refugees or identify changes that might be necessary."It will also assure that the government's policy of strict voluntary relocation to Bhasan Char is, indeed, being faithfully carried out," he added.





Bangladesh says it is relocating those who are willing to go and the move will ease chronic overcrowding in camps that are home to more than 1 million Rohingya, members of a Muslim minority who have fled Myanmar. However, some Rohingyas and humanitarian workers say some of the Rohingya have been coerced into going to the island, which emerged from the sea 20 years ago.





The government has constructed homes with modern facilities in the Bhasan Char for relocating 100 thousand Rohingyas form Cox's Bazar.Bangladesh has been hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds, who were displaced forcibly from their place of origin in Rakhaine State of Myanmar in the face of brutal military crackdowns.





