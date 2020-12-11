Hasina for regional dev through co-op

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban on Thursday. -Agency



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the need for regional development and cooperation reiterating that Bangladesh follows the policy - 'friendship to all, malice to none'. She said this when Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami called on her at the latter's official residence- Gonobhaban. The premier said, "I believe in regional development and cooperation. I follow the policy -- "Friendship to all, malice to none."





Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed journalists after the meeting. The head of the government recalled India's role during Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971 and post-war reconstruction of the country. ''As far as Bangladesh is concerned, all Indians are united in their voice, which was exemplified during the ratification of the much-desired Land Boundary Agreement (LBA) in Indian parliament,'' she said,





Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami conveyed the PM the support of the Indian government to Bangladesh's candidature for the South-East Asia Regional Office (SEARO) of WHO. Following the ongoing process to deliver 30 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine through Seram Institute to Beximco, the envoy said they are also willing to increase the capacity of the health professionals of Bangladesh for the effective delivery of the vaccine.





He proposed bringing in more Indian investment in Bangladesh's food and agricultural sector. With an aim at establishing "Golden Bangladesh" as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Indians are willing to be part of Bangladesh's development journey, said Doraiswami.





Accordingly, Chilahati-Haldibari rail link, a pre-1965 connectivity line, would be inaugurated along with some other projects during the forthcoming Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 17. Referring to the difficulties faced by Bangladeshis in obtaining visas due to the coronavirus pandemic, he observed that currently 90pc visa categories are open and the remaining ones would also be opened depending on the situation of the pandemic.





Vikram Kumar Doraiswami briefed the Prime Minister about the forthcoming activities to commemorate "Mujib Borsho" marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, 50 years of independence of Bangladesh and establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.





The Indian High Commissioner expressed his profound gratitude for allowing him to meet Sheikh Hasia. The Prime Minister thanked and conveyed her regards to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and PM's Military Secretary Major General Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury were present.





Leave Your Comments