Last span of Padma Bridge installed

With the installation of the 41st span, which is the last, the long-cherished Padma Bridge has been visible fully. Engineers and workers installed the last span on 12 and 13 number pillars on Thursday connecting two banks of the river.





The 6.15-km bridge will establish direct road connectivity between Dhaka and at least 22 districts of the south-western region of the country.The first span of the Padma Bridge was installed on the pillar numbers 37 and 38 on September 30 in 2017. Taking office in 1996, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the chief of ruling Awami League, made a commitment to build the a bridge over the River Padma, which was a long-cherished desire of the people of south-western parts of the country.







As per the decision of the Awami League government, the pre-feasibility study of the bridge began in 1998. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid foundation stone of the bridge on 4th of July in 2001. However, following changeovers in state power, the initiative halted for eight years.The Awami League came to power again in 2009 and resumed activities in this regard and began moving ahead to construct the Padma Bridge. Accordingly, the government inked a credit deal with the World Bank on April 28 in 2011 on a ship in the middle of Padma.





But in a surprise move, the World Bank stopped financing in 2012 raising allegations of corruption, which later proved to be false in Canadian courts. But, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did not stop there and announced that the Padma Bride would be built with the country's own money. The construction of the bridge began in 2014. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the main structure of the bridge on 12th of December, 2015.



The work of the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), a Chinese contractor, while Sino Hydro Corporation, another Chinese company, is working on river management.Abdul Monem Ltd has built two connecting roads and the infrastructure for the bridge. The structure of the bridge is being constructed with concrete and steel.Trains will run on the lower deck of the bridge while other transports on the upper deck. The multi-purpose Padma Bridge is expected to open in 2021.





