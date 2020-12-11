Spain reports 4,595 new COVID-19 cases, over 1.7 mln in total

Spain registered 4,595 newly confirmed COVID- 19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 1,720,056, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.





As of 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) Thursday, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has hit 47,344, it said.





“Our great horizon of hope to combat the pandemic is the proximity of vaccines,” Health Minister Salvador Illa Roca said on Thursday while briefing the Congress on vaccination strategy.





“If everything goes as expected, and meets all the criteria of the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices, the first authorized COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Spain in less than a month,” he said.





Leave Your Comments