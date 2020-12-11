Fire at Old Dhaka plastic factory brought under control





A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar area early today.





The fire originated around 3:42am at the factory located on the 2nd floor of a multi-storey building named 'Noakhali Bhaban' on Urdu Road under Chowk Bazar police station.





A total of 15 fire fighter units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at around 5:35 a.m, said duty officer of Fire Brigade and Civil Defence headquarters control room Russel Sikdar.





Later the fire was doused at around 8:45 a.m., he said.





The estimated loss and reason behind the fire incident could not be known immediately.





No casualty was reported in the incident, Rasel Sikder added.

